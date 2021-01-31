Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 203,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,408. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

