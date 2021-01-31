Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 203,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,408. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.
Q&K International Group Company Profile
