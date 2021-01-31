QASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $314,998.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, QASH has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and $314,998.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.43 or 0.04341609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030810 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

