Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

MRU opened at C$55.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of C$49.03 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

