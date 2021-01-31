Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

