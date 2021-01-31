Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Boosted by William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 348,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.