Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By KeyCorp

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of OSK opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

