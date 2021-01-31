Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises 3.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,418. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $142.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,837. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

