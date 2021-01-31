Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CGI Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,747,000 after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

