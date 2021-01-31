Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.