Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

ONEW opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.