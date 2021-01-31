Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Increased by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

