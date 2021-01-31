Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

BRKR stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 218,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 136.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

