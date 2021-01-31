Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,771,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,825,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.