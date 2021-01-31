Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

PB opened at $67.44 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

