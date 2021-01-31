Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Issued By B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

