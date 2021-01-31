Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Issued By B. Riley

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marine Products in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:MPX opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

