Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Co. Issued By William Blair (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

