Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 40.9% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $238,937.77 and $3,970.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00274808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00041052 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

