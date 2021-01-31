Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PXS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.