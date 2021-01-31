PWR Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 150.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $16.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 919.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,554.07 or 1.00078592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.30 or 0.01033875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00313222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00206046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00029087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031586 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

