PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in January

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 96,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,206. PureBase has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; PureBase SulFe Hume Si Advantage that provides minerals while improving the nutrient uptake to plants, and improving soil biology; and PureBase Humate INU Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

