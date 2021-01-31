Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $12.47. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 436,286 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

