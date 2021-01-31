PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.88

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 12833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.
PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.