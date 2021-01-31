PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.88

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 12833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 over the last three months.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

