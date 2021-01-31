Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.43. 2,096,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

