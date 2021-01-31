PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.47

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.47 and traded as high as $138.62. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $136.12, with a volume of 91,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 43.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.