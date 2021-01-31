Proton Token (PTT) Trading Down 48.4% This Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $98,225.60 and approximately $101,710.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00915953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00052060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.21 or 0.04605292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.