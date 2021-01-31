Proto Labs, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

