ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.63

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.63 and traded as high as $104.55. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $101.64, with a volume of 127,574 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.