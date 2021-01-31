ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.93

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and traded as low as $29.76. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 7,142 shares.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

