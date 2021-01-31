ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Increased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

