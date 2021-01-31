Private Capital Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $208.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

