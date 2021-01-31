Private Capital Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 358.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after buying an additional 113,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

