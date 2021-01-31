Private Capital Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $80.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.