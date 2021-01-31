Private Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

