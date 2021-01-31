Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,033 shares of company stock worth $5,191,732 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

