Private Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 557,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE STL opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

