Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,674 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

