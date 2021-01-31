Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFG. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

