Presearch Price Tops $0.0820 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Presearch has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.43 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 131.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,466,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

