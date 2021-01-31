Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.50. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 9,840 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

