Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.