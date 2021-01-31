Power Index Pool Token Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00009352 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $612,425.92 and approximately $85,622.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

