Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $114.72 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

