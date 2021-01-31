Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

