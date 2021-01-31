Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

OTCMKTS:POYYF remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

