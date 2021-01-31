Polaris Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

