POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of POETF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

