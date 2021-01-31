POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $703,072.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,066,170 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
