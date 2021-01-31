PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

