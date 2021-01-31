Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

PLXS stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $5,845,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Plexus by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

